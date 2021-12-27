'His shoulder went pop' - Graham Potter reveals full extent of Dan Burn's bravery during Brentford triumph

Brighton's Dan Burn was awarded man of the match after the 2-0 victory against Brentford

Burn was an impressive performer at the heart of the defence and helped Brighton secure a much-needed clean sheet in a 2-0 Boxing Day triumph that ended Albion's 11 match winless run.

Head coach Graham Potter was delighted for his giant centre back but also revealed Burn sustained a shoulder injury in the opening stages.

"He popped his shoulder after eight minutes and had to put it back in," said Potter. "That just shows the commitment he has got.

"Whatever people say about Dan, you can never doubt him and criticise his application to play for the team and do his very best.

"He was part of a clean sheet today and really happy for him."

Albion secured victory thanks to two sublime first half goals from Leo Trossard and Neal Maupay but Albion were also thankful for two razor sharp saves from Robert Sanchez in the second half.

Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste thought he had halved the deficit on the hour mark but Sanchez somehow managed to repel a deflected effort with his knee.

The Seagulls stopper then got down low to push away Ethan Pinnock’s nodded effort, before another goal-bound header from the Bees centre-back forced a brave, last-ditch clearance from Marc Cucurella.

“As has been pointed out, it’s been quite a while,” said head coach Potter, whose side had drawn eight of their previous 11 top-flight fixtures.

“Whilst we have been picking up points, that was important for us tonight.

“We’re on the back of a little run that we’re frustrated with, which isn’t very nice and to win was fantastic, really pleased for the boys.

“We’ve only lost three in that run, we’ve had a lot of draws and we’ve had a lot of positive performances.

“But the narrative is the narrative and you have to deal with it. At the moment, we’re on 23 points and that’s not a bad return.

“Whilst you don’t win there is that statistic, that feedback you’re getting, you have to deal with it.