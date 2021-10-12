How Brighton rank alongside Tottenham and Crystal Palace in surprising manager win percentage table

The 46-year-old is undoubtedly one of the most promising young managers in the country, and after a couple of seasons that showcased his side’s obvious potential, the Albion boss has guided his side to an impressive 14 points from their opening seven matches.

That run has left Brighton just two points of top spot at this early stage of the campaign, and there’s no question that Potter has played a huge role in that – but how does his record with the Seagulls actually compare in the grand scheme of things?

We’ve crunched the numbers to determine each Premier League manager’s overall win percentage at their current club, and to see where Potter measures up compared to his top flight peers.

*For the purposes of this article Watford’s Claudio Ranieri, who is yet to manage a game for the Hornets, has been omitted.

1. Pep Guardiola - Manchester City Games: 305 Wins: 226 Win percentage: 74%

2. Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea Games: 41 Wins: 27 Win percentage: 65.8%

3. Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool Games: 326 Wins: 196 Win percentage: 60.1%

4. Nuno Espirito Santo - Tottenham Hotspur Games: 12 Wins: 7 Win percentage: 58.3%