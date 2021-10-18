Premier League clubs have welcomed supporters back to grounds after a season of restrictions on crowd numbers

How Brighton's average attendance ranks against Crystal Palace & Everton and compared to 2019/20 season

After an entire season with either limited or no supporters able to attend Premier League football matches, crowds have flocked back to grounds across the country with restrictions eased.

By Martyn Simpson
Monday, 18th October 2021, 9:01 am

All 20 teams in England’s top flight have welcomed their fans back with open arms, but are attendances up on average compared to the 2019/20 season?

Who has the highest average attendance so far this season and what sort of numbers are clubs seeing compared to their stadium’s capacity?

Here are all 20 Premier League clubs ranked by their average attendances for the 2021/22 season so far and how those numbers compared to 2019/20.

(All statistics via Transfermarkt)

1. Manchester United

Average attendance: 72,879 (Stadium capacity = 74,879). 2019/20 average attendance = 72,710

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales

2. Arsenal

Average attendance: 59,549 (Stadium capacity = 60,704). 2019/20 average attendance = 60,279

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Average attendance: 57,267 (Stadium capacity = 62,062). 2019/20 average attendance = 59,384

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales

4. West Ham United

Average attendance: 56,471 (Stadium capacity = 60,000). 2019/20 average attendance = 59,925

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueEvertonCrystal PalaceBrightonEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 5