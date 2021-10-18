How Brighton's average attendance ranks against Crystal Palace & Everton and compared to 2019/20 season

All 20 teams in England’s top flight have welcomed their fans back with open arms, but are attendances up on average compared to the 2019/20 season?

Who has the highest average attendance so far this season and what sort of numbers are clubs seeing compared to their stadium’s capacity?

Here are all 20 Premier League clubs ranked by their average attendances for the 2021/22 season so far and how those numbers compared to 2019/20.

(All statistics via Transfermarkt)

1. Manchester United Average attendance: 72,879 (Stadium capacity = 74,879). 2019/20 average attendance = 72,710

2. Arsenal Average attendance: 59,549 (Stadium capacity = 60,704). 2019/20 average attendance = 60,279

3. Tottenham Hotspur Average attendance: 57,267 (Stadium capacity = 62,062). 2019/20 average attendance = 59,384

4. West Ham United Average attendance: 56,471 (Stadium capacity = 60,000). 2019/20 average attendance = 59,925