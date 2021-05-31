How Brighton's bold £240m line-up could look next season - according to Football Manager
Brighton & Hove Albion will look to bring in further quality players this summer, as they look to continue their progress in becoming an established top tier side and push on up the table next season.
The Seagulls are expected to spend some money, most likely on a quality striker, this summer, and it will be fascinating to see which stars the club can land, after already being linked with a host of top quality talent ahead of the transfer window opening on June 9th.
For a bit of Bank Holiday Monday fun, we've fired up the latest edition of Football Manager, and simulated the game to the first day of next season, to see how Brighton line up with their predicted new signings.
Here's how Football Manager predicts Brighton & Hove Albion will line-up in their predicted opening day of the season clash at home to Burnley.