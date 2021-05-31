How Brighton's bold £240m line-up could look next season - according to Football Manager

Brighton & Hove Albion will look to bring in further quality players this summer, as they look to continue their progress in becoming an established top tier side and push on up the table next season.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 31st May 2021, 11:55 am

The Seagulls are expected to spend some money, most likely on a quality striker, this summer, and it will be fascinating to see which stars the club can land, after already being linked with a host of top quality talent ahead of the transfer window opening on June 9th.

For a bit of Bank Holiday Monday fun, we've fired up the latest edition of Football Manager, and simulated the game to the first day of next season, to see how Brighton line up with their predicted new signings.

Here's how Football Manager predicts Brighton & Hove Albion will line-up in their predicted opening day of the season clash at home to Burnley.

1. GK: David Raya - Valued at £15m

The Bees got promoted, but Raya still fancied a new challenge and headed down to the south coast on a £15m deal. He's handed the number one shirt and is sent straight into the starting XI.

Photo: Alex Pantling

2. RWB: James Tavernier - Valued at £17m

19 goals in one season isn't a bad return for a right-back, and this form sees him leave Rangers for a big-money move to the Premier League. His stamina and acceleration ratings are very impressive.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

3. CB: Ben White - Valued at £33m

There was a lot of speculation over a potential summer exit, but Brighton managed to hold on to the highly-rated defender. His value will continue to rise over the course of the new season, surely.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

4. CB: Lewis Dunk - Valued at £31m

The skipper is, as expected, in the starting XI. Now in his prime, it's a miracle that no-one has yet made a huge offer to tempt him away from the Amex.

Photo: Pool

