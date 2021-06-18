How Brighton's -£200m estimated five-year net-spend compares to Aston Villa, Spurs & more

The summer transfer window is open, and it could be busy couple of months as Premier League sides look to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming season.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 18th June 2021, 12:12 pm

Brighton & Hove Albion have already been linked with a number of quality players, and will to bring in some fresh faces before the window slams shut at the end of August.

In the meantime, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) back at every Premier League club's estimated total transfer net spend over the past five seasons (2016/17-2020/21) and found out who's the deepest in the red, as well as their biggest season spend, and their most costly signing over that time period.

This is how Brighton & Hove Albion's five-year transfer net spend shapes up against every other side that will be taking part in the 2021/22 Premier League season:

1. 1st - Manchester City

Estimated five-year net spent total: -£560m. Biggest season expenditure: £285m (2017/2018). Most expensive signing over five year period: Ruben Dias (£65m from Benfica)

2. 2nd - Manchester United

Estimated five-year net spent total: -£497m. Biggest season expenditure: £204m (2019/2020). Most expensive signing over five year period: Paul Pogba (£89m from Juventus)

3. 3rd: Arsenal

Estimated five-year net spent total: -£308m. Biggest season expenditure: £144m (2019/2020). Most expensive signing over five year period: Nicolas Pepe (£72m from Lille)

4. 4th: Chelsea

Estimated five-year net spent total: -£262m. Biggest season expenditure: £234m (2017/2018). Most expensive signing over five year period: Kai Havertz (£72m from Bayer Leverkusen)

