How Brighton's -£200m estimated five-year net-spend compares to Aston Villa, Spurs & more
The summer transfer window is open, and it could be busy couple of months as Premier League sides look to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming season.
Brighton & Hove Albion have already been linked with a number of quality players, and will to bring in some fresh faces before the window slams shut at the end of August.
In the meantime, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) back at every Premier League club's estimated total transfer net spend over the past five seasons (2016/17-2020/21) and found out who's the deepest in the red, as well as their biggest season spend, and their most costly signing over that time period.
This is how Brighton & Hove Albion's five-year transfer net spend shapes up against every other side that will be taking part in the 2021/22 Premier League season: