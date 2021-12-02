Huge injury blow for Brighton as THREE ruled-out for Southampton clash

Graham Potter will have to shuffle his squad for the trip to Southampton

On Saturday they travel to Southampton where Graham Potter’s team can expect another stern test on the South Coast.

Albion play seven Premier League fixtures in December which will stretch the squad to the limit as they try to maintain their top half position.

Potter will however be without some key performers and also has to manage the minutes of certain players as the recover from injuries.

Jeremy Sarmiento – who was making his first Premier League start at West Ham –lasted just 13 minutes before a hamstring injury forced him off. It was a heartbreaking moment for the 19-year-old whose Premier League dream quickly turned to a night.

The young Ecuador international was visibly upset and held back tears as he hobbled off with the assistance of two physios.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: “It’s a real blow on his first start. I saw him briefly and obviously he’s disappointed. I’m not sure how it happened I haven’t spoken to him on that yet. It’s his hamstring so we don’t yet know the full extent of it until it settles down. Obviously really disappointing for him and the team.

“He and the two Adams (Webster and Lallana) both suffered today and they and Jeremy will certainly not be involved against Southampton.”

It’s more trouble for Albion’s £20million defender Adam Webster. The 26-year-old had just returned to the first team having recovered from a hamstring injury sustained at Brentford.

Webster hit the deck with a calf injury in the first half at West Ham. He tried to play on after some treatment but was forced off just after the half hour mark and was replaced by Shane Duffy.

Adam Lallana was the third casualty on a crazy night at the London Stadium. The 33-year-old was recalled to the starting XI having been dropped for the Leeds stalemate but he was forced off with a thigh injury in the closing stages.

He has been ruled out for Saturday’s match against his former club Southampton. Danny Welbeck (hamstring)and Steven Alzate (ankle) remain sidelined.

“It was a bit of muscle bingo,” said Potter after the West Ham point. “But we have a group and we have a squad and we have to adapt but clearly it is not the best.”