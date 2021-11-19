'Huge moment' - Paul Merson delivers score prediction for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa bow vs Brighton

Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Villa Park on Saturday afternoon as the 41-year-old takes charge in a Premier League dugout for the very first time.

Villa are currently 16th in the table having lost all five of their previous five top flight matches, and could even slip into the relegation zone if Albion beat them and results elsewhere don’t go their way.

For their part, Graham Potter’s men will be hoping to arrest a slump of their own, with four draws and a defeat in their last five outings somewhat halting their eye-catching start to the campaign.

But Merson believes that the two sides will have to settle for a sharing of the spoils this weekend.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, the former Arsenal man said: “It's going to be a huge moment for Steven Gerrard as he takes charge of his first game as a Premier League manager.

"I felt Aston Villa were a bit hard on Dean Smith, but he's gone now and it's an opportunity for Gerrard to prove his worth. He's got a good squad at his disposal and will be expected to hit the ground running immediately after a fantastic spell with Rangers.

“This is a hard game for Villa as Brighton haven't been the easiest team to face in the Premier League this season, so I think it'll end all square.”