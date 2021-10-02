'I wouldn't be shocked' - Paul Merson delivers intriguing score prediction ahead of Brighton clash vs Arsenal

Brighton manager Graham Potter. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Seagulls have enjoyed a positive start to the season, but missed out on the opportunity to move to the top of the Premier League when they could only muster a 1-1 draw against rivals Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

For their part, the Gunners look to have shaken off the dreadful form that dogged their initial showings this term, and are currently on a run of three straight victories.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s clash at the Amex, Merson has argued that his old side can keep their recent revival going too.

Speaking to Metro, he said: “Arsenal have turned a corner. They produced a fantastic performance against Spurs in the north London derby last weekend in the Premier League and have won three games on the bounce without conceding a goal.

“That said, Arsenal’s Achilles heel over the past few years has been consistency, so I wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest if they fail to record a victory against Brighton.

“If Arsenal keep their main XI fit, they stand a realistic chance of causing a lot of problems. Without European football, they only play one game a week and that could work to their advantage.

“Just when I thought that they could string together a run of victories with their first-choice XI, Granit Xhaka has been ruled out for nearly three months with an injury!

“In the grand scheme of things, Arsenal should win this and I predict they will prevail 2-1.

“I said earlier that I wouldn’t be surprised if they failed to record a positive result, but Brighton were really fortunate against Crystal Palace and will likely get beat if Arsenal continue to play like they have been in the past few weeks.”

Albion have endured mixed fortunes against the Gunners in recent times.