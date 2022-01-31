"If Trossard goes I go" - West Ham make shock enquiry for Brighton winger but deal looks very unlikely

West Ham United have made a shock enquiry for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard - but a deal looks very unlikely. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Freelance sports journalist Peter O'Rourke reported on Sunday that the Hammers had made contact over signing the Belgian international before the end of the January transfer window.

But Andy Naylor, Brighton & Hove Albion correspondent for The Athletic, later reported that the Seagulls had rubbished claims of a West Ham enquiry.

Trossard, who has scored four goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for Albion this season, is in the final 18 months of his contract at the Amex.

The Hammers are looking to add more firepower to their squad as they battle for a place in next season's Champions League.

Here’s how Seagulls fans reacted to the news on social media:

@bhafcnozzaa: "If Trossard goes I go. Simple as that"

@ryanadsett: "Leandro Trossard will not go to West Ham, come on now…"

@bhafcmodo: "Hope Trossard stays, but I can see him going to a team like West Ham. If not now, in the summer. 18 months left on his contract and the chance to fight for Champions League football."

@BHAFC_Danny: "No money is worth losing Trossard halfway through a season"

@MikeKing14_: "Not sure any transfer fee would be good enough for #BHAFC to let Leandro Trossard leave this late in the transfer window, even if West Ham massively overpaid it just wouldn’t be worth the amount of points Brighton would drop as a consequence"

@MikeWarrington7: "Indicative as to how far we have come, Lampety, Bissouma, Burns and now Trossard all wanted by other teams!! Lets hope we hold on to them not only in this window but in the summer! Club going in right direction"