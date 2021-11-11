Injury boost for Brighton as key striker sees light amid latest treatment room gloom

Albion head coach Graham Potter could see his attacking options boosted sooner than expected

Graham Potter is hopeful his star striker Danny Welbeck is on course to give Brighton some extra festive cheer.

Welbeck has not played since limping off with a hamstring problem during the Premier League draw at Crystal Palace on September 27.

The 30-year-old had suffered a recurrence of the problem that troubled him towards the end of last campaign and which reared its head again in pre-season.

It was initially thought Welbeck would not be available again until after the new year but he is making good progress in his recovery and Potter is optimistic the former Manchester United and Arsenal player could be back in contention around the festive period.

“I would say there is a good chance of him returning before January the way he is progressing,” said Potter.

“He is looking really good, strengthening in the gym, everything he is doing is ahead of time. But obviously with the nature of the injury you just need to make sure of everything.

“Touch wood there will be no setbacks, we just need to keep working. Hopefully this side of Christmas, this side of January we will be good.”

Welbeck's return would boost Albion's attacking options especially with Aaron Connolly still struggling with a heel injury sustained during the Carabao Cup loss at Leicester last month.