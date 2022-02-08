Is this the Brighton and Hove Albion starting XI Graham Potter should select against Watford?

Albion are ninth in the Premier League standings and will resume against relegation strugglers Watford, who have just appointed former Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

Watford immediately looked more solid under the guidance of the former England manager and will no doubt offer a stern test for Albion at Vicarage Road.

Watford do however visit West Ham United tonight before they entertain Albion.

Topscorer Emmauel Dennis will be available again after suspension while Peter Etebo is nearing a return.

Ismaila Sarr is set to feature against the Seagulls after helping Senegal lift the African Cup of Nations, although he may not feature against the Hammers.

Defender Nicolas Nkoulou will miss Watford's clash with West Ham.

Brighton will also hope to have Alexis Mac Allister and Leo Trossard available after they missed last Saturday's FA Cup loss at Tottenham.

Scroll down to see how Graham Potter' s men could line-up his team up for this one

Rob Sanchez - keeper A couple of wobbles in the FA Cup against Tottenham but the Spaniard will be between the sticks to face Watford.

Joel Veltman: defence I expect the Dutchman to get the nod ahead of Shane Duffy on the right side of the back three.

Lewis Dunk: defence Returned against Spurs after two months out with a knee injury and will be all the better for minutes in the tank.

Adam Webster: defence Likely to start and make up the three man defence. Another that made errors against Spurs and will hope to be back his best at Watford.