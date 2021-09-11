'It went perfectly'- Leandro Trossard makes bold claim after classy winner against Brentford

Leo Trossard celebrates his late strike at Brentford

Brighton withstood plenty of pressure at the Brentford Community Stadium but Trossard's first goal of the season stole all three points to lift Brighton to a lofty third in the Premier League on nine points after four matches.

Substitute Alexis Mac Allister played the ball into the Belgian international, who worked a yard of space away from Pontus Jansson before curling the ball into the corner.

The newly promoted Bees had created the better of the chances, but Bryan Mbeumo was guilty of failing to make the most of them and they were hit with a sucker-punch late on.

Brighton’s deadline-day signing Marc Cucurella was handed a full debut and was introduced to life in England with a flailing arm from fellow Spaniard Sergi Canos, which earned an early yellow card.

The Brentford fans, who had been treated to a memorable opening-day home win over Arsenal, were almost on their feet celebrating inside 10 minutes when Ivan Toney tried his luck from 40 yards, but his chipped effort sailed just over the crossbar, much to the relief of away goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Danny Welbeck had a better opportunity for the away side soon after and yet his weak effort was too close to David Raya.

Potter's team looked brighter in the closing stages and Trossard added that clinical touch.

"We knew it would be a tough game," said Trossard. "They have not lost until now. It was a brilliant performance from us. We kept believing.

"We didn't create many chances but knew even in the last minute you can score a goal. I felt like there was space to turn and then it is just intuition. It went perfectly. I am so happy to help the team win an away game.

"Our third season with the gaffer. Everyone knows how to play and we know each other better. We believe more."

"It was a special way to win the game, especially to score in the last minute, the emotions take over. It’s a brilliant win for us, it was really tough as Brentford are a really good side, but we dug in and kept fighting for it. It’s nice to get the reward at the end.

"The pitch was a bit dry so we couldn’t get into our game. But we kept believing, it’s nice to score a goal at the end and get the three points.

"I felt good today, it’s been a tough week with the travelling, but I really wanted to enjoy this game and I feel good at the moment with the minutes I am getting. The more games I can play the better I can play, the more enjoyable it is.

"[My position today] suited me, from a central position I can go out to either side and it’s tough to defend against me then. It’s nice to play wherever the gaffer puts me, whatever position I will give 100 per cent. But it worked well today and hopefully we can keep going.

"It’s been good [the start to the season for me]. It’s been a weird pre-season for me and then to come back to Premier League games, the more minutes I get the better I play. I hope I can get better.

"We dug in as a team, we fought for the ball and we wanted to get the clean sheet. It’s really important for the confidence of the team and I think everyone was brilliant. We need to keep pushing each other like this every week and then the results will come.

Albion boss Potter was delighted with the points and to hit back after a their previous loss to Everton.

"I am really pleased for the boys and supporters. It was a hard-fought match. You see the belief in what Brentford are doing. First-half they were the better team and we had to stick in. Second half, we grew into the game and it is great to get the finish at the end. Away wins are always terrific

"It is not easy to control it here but the players did it well. We are delighted with the clean sheet and to nick the win."

On Leandro Trossard: "He was fantastic today. A real mature performance."

Albion: Sanchez, Webster (Moder 37), Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella (March 82), Veltman, Bissouma, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck (Mac Allister 64). Subs: Scherpen, Steele, Moder, Alzate, Locadia, Roberts, Richards.

Referee: Graham Scott