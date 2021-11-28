'It's double the effort' - Graham Potter explains Tariq Lamptey tactical tweak that had him flying against Leeds United

Tariq Lamptey delivered a man of the match display against Leeds United

Lamptey, 21, was electric on on Saturday and created five chances in the first half alone. Had Albion's striker been as sharp as Lamptey's approach play, Graham Potter' s team wuld have romped to victory.

It was Lamptey's third Premier League start having spent almost a year on the sidelines following a serious hamstring injury.

Potter has tweaked his position since his return to the team and the more advanced role seems to suit his style.

“If he’s playing at right-back obviously he has to mark his winger and then he has to still do what he did (from an attacking perspective) on Saturday,” said Potter.

“It’s double the effort really.

“It’s whether we can save him a bit of that and play him a bit higher, but it gives us options to do one of three things: he can play as a wing-back, as a full-back or he can play as an orthodox wide player.

“I thought the team helped him, we created some good opportunities, some good spaces.”

Potter - who was fuming after the Leeds match as Albion fans booed the display at the Amex - is convinced Brighton’s lengthy wait for a Premier League victory will swiftly end if his players can replicate their display during Saturday’s frustrating stalemate with Leeds.

Albion’s winless run stretched to eight top-flight games after they squandered a host of chances against Marcelo Bielsa’s men at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls head has now seen his side register six draws and two defeats since a 2-1 win over Leicester more than two months ago.

Asked about dropping points, he said: “That’s just the way it is. We weren’t good enough to get the three points, or we didn’t get the three points, whatever it is.

“The thing with the Premier League is you have to keep trying to pick up points.

“We want to try and win of course, we always try to win, but for different reasons we’re caught short.

“The challenge is for us to maintain that performance level.