'I've spoken to people...' - Sky pundit claims he will be 'amazed' if Brighton man stays at club this summer
Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally has claimed that he will be “amazed” if Brighton manager Graham Potter is still at the club next season.
The Albion boss has emerged as a potential target for Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with the north London club on the lookout to replace Jose Mourinho following his departure earlier this season.
Potter himself has seemingly put pay to any rumours surrounding his potential exit, but McInally is still not convinced that he will be plying his trade on the south coast next term.
The Scot also expressed his belief that Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma will leave the Seagulls in the coming weeks. The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.
Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Special, McInally said: “That [Potter leaving] is the biggest problem they’ve got.
"The bottom line is, Brighton, have they got better? No, but they haven’t got worse, and they’re still a Premier League football club. That’s down to Graham Potter.
"Yves Bissouma is another one where they might be worried about losing him.
“They haven’t scored enough goals, end of. They haven’t got someone who’s going to get them 15 goals. Had they done that, they would have won more than they have.
"[Losing] The manager is a huge problem. I’ve spoken to a lot of people within football who genuinely think he will be involved in one of the bigger jobs for sure, because he’s done so well at Brighton.
"I’ll be amazed if Potter’s there next year, and astounded if Bissouma is there next year.”