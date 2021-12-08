January transfer window wish list - signings Brighton and Hove Albion need to strengthen according to fans

Albion, who are ninth in the Premier League standings, continue to be linked with a number of players and fans are eager to bring in an attacking player to help maintain their push for a top half finish.

Neal Maupay is the current leading scorer with six goals this season while Leo Trossard has three. Experienced striker Danny Welbeck continues his troubles with a hamstring problem and has just one goal so far this campaign while Aaron Connolly has so far struggled for fitness and form.

1. Darwin Nunez Brighton were in negotiations with Benfica last season for the 6ft 2in Uruguayan striker. Looks a real handful and has 14 goals in 39 appearances for the Portuguese giants. Arsenal and West Ham have recently entered the race for his signature

2. Divock Origi Pops up with vital goals when gets a rare outing for Liverpool. The 26-year-old needs a move away to kick-start his career and some Brighton fans feel he could add to the attacking options. Would link well with Maupay

3. Jessie Lingard Another big name that regularly crops up among Brighton supporters. The former Brighton loanee is struggling for game time at Man U and had a great stint on loan at West Ham last season. Wages will be an issue and plenty of interested parties

4. Dominic Solanke Looked a world beater a few seasons ago. Looks to have his career back on track and has performed well in the Championship this season with 16 goals and one assist. Offers a physical presence with an eye for goal. The former Liverpool and England man seems to be finding his best form