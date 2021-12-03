Jeff Stelling delivers score prediction for 'bitterly disappointed' Brighton showdown vs Southampton

Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Albion haven’t picked up all three points in the top flight since they beat Leicester City back on September 19th, but still sit ninth in the table, just five points off the top four.

For their part, Southampton lie 16th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are on a winless run of three matches, and were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester in their last outing.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s clash at St. Mary’s, Stelling has forecast another sharing of the spoils. The Sky Sports host told Super Six that he is expecting a 1-1 draw.

Stelling’s fellow pundit Neil Mellor is more optimistic about Brighton’s chances, however.

The former Liverpool striker has predicted a 2-1 Albion win, adding: "Brighton will be bitterly disappointed to come away from their last two matches with just a point.

"They should have scored two or three against Leeds and probably deserved more than the late point they earned at West Ham.

"I think if they can maintain performance against Southampton, they will come away with three points."

The last meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-1 Brighton victory, with Lewis Dunk and Leandro Trossard scoring the vital goals back in March.