Kerry Mayo explains why he shouldn't have played in Brighton's most historic match

Kerry Mayo joined Brighton in 1995 and made 368 appearances for the Seagulls

Mayo, 44, who played over 400 times for the Seagulls told the Indy’s Ian Hart on his Harty One To One Show on Latest TV, when speaking about the first half altercation in the final game at the Goldstone which saw Albion’s Ian Baird and opposing captain, Doncaster Rovers’ Darren Moore both shown the red card.

Mayo commented, “I was involved in the argy bargy, but was merely looking for a fellow teammate! Maybe I should have got the red card but I didn’t.”

Whilst Baird was suspended for the Albion the following week at Edgar Street, the then 19-year-old Mayo played, 'famously’ scoring an own goal in the first before Robbie Reinelt scored the most important equaliser in the club’s history to guarantee Football League safety that day.

“As with most own goal’s I was trying to do the right thing, at half time the rest of the lads told me not to worry about it, but when he scored I jumped on Robbie’s back and shouted in his ear ‘You’ve just saved my life!’.”

Mayo also revealed a previously untold story about his first professional contract at the Albion.

“I was one of nine YTS trainees from 1994-96, but the club were so skint when it came to handed out pro contracts they let the other eight go, I only found out later I only got my two-year deal because Jimmy (Case) (The Albion boss at that time) took a £150 a week pay cut to cover my wages, but that was Jimmy all over, a top bloke.”