Leicester star's contract talks remain uncertain ahead of Brighton trip

Youri Tielemans is a key man in Leicester's midfield

The Belgian international admitted he is keeping his options open while talks over a new Leicester deal continue.

The Foxes are in discussions with the midfielder, whose current contract expires in 2023.

He told Sky Sports: “There’s no update really. I’m open to everything. The transfer market has just closed, but I want to keep as many options as I can open.

“As long as I’m here I will give everything for the club. I’ve already done so, but I will do so even more. The contract situation is just something that is going on in football, it’s a normal situation.

“There are talks going on – I’m not saying I’m going to sign, I’m not saying I’m not going to sign. We will see.”

Tielemans has made 113 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 18 goals – including the winner to beat Chelsea 1-0 in last season’s FA Cup final.

He joined for a club-record £35million from Monaco in 2019 and has been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona.

The Foxes arrive at the Amex on the back of a narrow 1-0 loss at champions Man City.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said: “I feel most disappointed for the players because I thought they deserved more from the game from the opportunities they had.

“In the moments we played through their pressure we looked a good side. We nearly got in with Barnes in the first half.”

in the second half we reinforced some tactical ideas to help us cope.

“We had good opportunities and then they get a little bit of luck with the ball falling to them.

“What is so important against Manchester City after their last few results is you stay in the game. We were right in there against a world-class team and unfortunately didn’t take something from it.