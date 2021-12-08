Lewis Dunk, Adam Lallana, Adam Webster - Brighton injury latest and expected return dates before Tottenham and Man United

Skipper Lewis Dunk is set to miss the match against Spurs with a knee problem

Brighton have paid a heavy price for their two away draws at West Ham and Southampton and Potter will have to shuffle his squad as he prepares for the hectic festive period.

Eight players are likely to miss this Sunday's clash against Antonio Conte's Tottenham who have won their last three Premier League fixtures against Leeds, Brentford and Norwich.

Albion meanwhile are winless in their previous 10 - eight of which have been draws - but they remain in ninth position and will look to maintain their top half position into the new year.

Stretchered off at Southampton. Initial diagnoses not as bad as first feared but a major doubt for Tottenham this Sunday.

Injured his knee during the 1-1 draw at West Ham. A surprise omission from Southampton and Graham Potter said he is 99.9 per cent ruled-out for Spurs. Early indications say he is likely to return in January

The defender hobbled off against West Ham with a calf injury and looks set to be out for two weeks. A Man United or Wolves return could be the target.

The 33-year-old was injury a decent run in the team but pulled up with a thigh problem at West Ham. Similar to Webster, set to miss two weeks and could feature against Wolves or Man U

His first Premier League start turned into a nightmare at West Ham when he was forced off with a serious hamstring issue. Looks like three months on the sidelines for the young attacker

Hasn't been seen since Crystal Palace. The experienced striker is making good progress and is targeting a January return

Another that has been out since Palace after a nasty ankle injury. Set to start training once more with the first team group again and is targeting a January return

Lokked as though he'd been a few rounds with Tyson Fury after the Southampton match. Took a nasty whack to the face but Graham Potter insists the Dutchman will be fine for Spurs