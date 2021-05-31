Lewis Dunk and Graham Potter pay tribute to 'outstanding' Glenn Murray after retirement reveal

Glenn Murray and Lewis Dunk. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The 37-year-old hangs up his boots having scored 111 goals in 285 outings for the Seagulls over the course of two stints on the south coast.

The striker initially joined Brighton from Rochdale in 2008, leaving for Crystal Palace three years later. He rejoined Albion in 2016, and was a key figure in the clubs early forays into the Premier League.

Murray spent several months out on loan late last year before signing for Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis in February.

The forward confirmed his retirement via social media, and Brighton were quick to post a number of tributes from key figures at the club to their official website.

Speaking about his influence on the side, skipper Dunk said: “When I first came into the side as teenager, Glenn was always one of the players I looked up to because he always led by example – which is something I’ve since tried to do as captain of the team.

"He was a key player in our League One-winning side and although we were sorry to see him go soon after, he returned even better for his experiences away from the club.

“He was instrumental in our promotion to the Premier League and one of my most vivid memories from that season is the 95th-minute winner he scored at Birmingham City before Christmas. It wasn’t the goal that necessarily sticks in the mind but the 70-yard sprint, running the full length of the pitch, to celebrate with our fans. I’d never seen him run that far or that fast in my life!

“Once we got into the Premier League, he was a real influence on the players, having already played at the highest level. His goals proved to be vital in our first two seasons in the top-flight and he was always a sounding board, both to the more senior players like myself and also the youngsters coming into the squad for the first time.

“He leaves us as an Albion legend, having become the club’s greatest post-war goalscorer.

“I know I speak for all my team-mates old and new when I say, thank you for those great memories.

“Glenn is welcome back any time, when all the players, staff and supporters will, I know, like to say a big thank you for your commitment, dedication and, of course, all the goals.

"I know all the fans will treat you as one of their own, so please don’t leave it so long as we would all love to see you here back at the Amex.”

Albion boss Potter added: “Glenn has been outstanding for this football club, a great pro and a pleasure to work with. He has quite rightly earned legend status here for what he has achieved and his professionalism.