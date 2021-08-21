'Like a dream' - Jeff Stelling heaps praise on Brighton man after Burnley comeback

Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion speaks with Shane Duffy. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Seagulls got to a sluggish start at Turf Moor, conceding within the first couple of minutes and toiling through much of the first half.

At the interval, however, Potter introduced the impressive Adam Lallana, before also turning to Jakob Moder and Alexis Mac Allister in the latter stages. The former would provide the assist for Neal Maupay’s equaliser, with Mac Allister scoring the eventual winner.

Reflecting on last weekend’s 2-1 victory on Soccer Saturday, he said: “I don’t think there’s any doubt about it – there were big calls made by Graham Potter from half-time onwards.

"Brighton fans have accused him in the past of not being proactive enough when it comes to substitutions, but his decisions to put Lallana, Mac Allister, and then Moder on, they worked like a dream.”

Pundit Michael Dawson added: “Talk about super subs, that’s what they were last week.

"He’s had his criticisms, and Brighton last year, if they had a Harry Kane or a goalscorer… We know they’re the most expensive players to buy, they’re the hardest players to find, but they would have been great.

"As a manager, you live and die by your changes. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.

"It certainly worked for Graham Potter last week.”