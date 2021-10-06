Liverpool plot January move for Brighton midfielder, Chelsea midfielder offered to West Ham on summer deadline day

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Brighton & Hove Albion fans wave flags before the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford at American Express Community Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Following the international break, Brighton travel to Norwich next weekend as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five games.

The Canaries have struggled so far this season and are yet to claim their first win, while Graham Potter's side will be confident they can pick up another victory and move even closer to the top of the table.

Brighton currently sit in sixth - only two points from leaders Chelsea - after a superb start that has seen them lose to only Everton.

Newcastle United are reportedly set to renew their interest in summer target Jens Cajuste and are willing to pay over £12 million. The Midtjylland midfielder was the subject of bids from the Magpies and Leeds United. (TEAMtalk)

Neal Maupay has also enjoyed a perfect start to the season, scoring four in seven - half of what he managed in the whole of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Here are the best of today's Premier League rumours...

Liverpool have reportedly retained an interest in Torino defender Gleison Bremer after being heavily linked with the Brazilian last season. Jurgen Klopp opted to sign Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, however with Bremer unlikely to sign a new contract with the Italian club, Liverpool could make a move once again. Manchester United and Manchester City are also now keeping tabs on the defender. (Daily Mail)

Southampton have shown interest in Fulham's rising star Fabio Carvalho and have been tracking him for a 'number of months'. The 19-year-old is out of contract next summer. (The 72)

Newcastle United are reportedly bid £14 million for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, however the Turkish giants are likely to ask for more money. The 23-year-old has four clean sheets in 12 appearances this season. (A Spor)

Burnley are reportedly keen on signing Getafe midfielder John Patrick, with his contract expiring next summer. Manchester United, Everton and Leeds United have also been linked with the 18-year-old. (TEAMtalk)

Burnley are set to open new contract talks with goalkeeper Nick Pope as they look to tie him down long-term. The 29-year-old's current contract expires in 2023. (Football Insider)

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek was reportedly offered to West Ham United on summer deadline day but the move didn't go through. The 25-year-old has since forced his way back into Thomas Tuchel's plans and enjoyed a brilliant performance against Southampton at the weekend. (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United were linked with a move for Rubin Kazan's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the summer, but the Russian side wanted £18 million for his signature. The 20-year-old has struggled for form since failing to secure a move away, with his market value now falling well below their previous asking price. (HITC)

Liverpool are reportedly likely to make a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma in the January window. Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also showed interest in the 25-year-old over the summer. (The Kop Times)