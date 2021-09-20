Liverpool plot raid for £40m-rated Brighton sensation, Crystal Palace join race for lethal striker

Brighton & Hove Albion's sensational start to the season continued last weekend, as Graham Potter's side picked up a shock 2-1 win over Leicester City at the Amex Stadium.
Speaking after the game, the Seagulls boss gave his verdict on the controversial VAR decisions that saw his side awarded their first-half penalty against the Foxes, and their opponents have two goals ruled out for offside and said: “I’ve not seen them back. Instinctively I thought it was a handball for the penalty. The offside ones felt tight to me so they wouldn’t surprise me if they very, very tight.
“That’s life sometimes. It goes your way and it goes against you. I’m sure there will be a time when it goes against us. At the moment we’re happy but we’re not getting too carried away. We know we’ve had a bit of luck to get the three points.
“There were times when margins didn’t go our way last year and you’re a bit frustrated. I thought Leicester responded really well and showed their quality.
But like anything in the game of football at this level, you need to be good but also survive some moments and get that little bit of luck on your side.”
Brighton return to action on Wednesday evening, when they host Swansea City in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Attentions will then turn to next weekend's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: