The Premier League announced Saturday’s game between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford is the latest to be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

They did however add that it intends to “continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible.”

The decision was made following a coronavirus outbreak among United’s squad and backroom staff. “The health of players and staff is our priority,” read a statement on United’s website.

“Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to Covid-19, the club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged.”

Training operations at the club’s Carrington training complex have been suspended for “a short period” to help reduce the risk of further transmission.

It is understood United boss Ralf Rangnick had just nine first-team players available for Tuesday’s appointment with the Bees because of Covid isolation and injury.

That figure had reduced to seven ahead of the scheduled weekend clash with the Seagulls.

Brighton’s slated meeting with Tottenham last Sunday was postponed due to a Covid outbreak at the north London club, while Brentford versus Manchester United and Watford’s trip to Burnley were called off in similar circumstances on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

