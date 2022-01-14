Loan move headache for Brighton's £4.5m summer signing as injury to teammate places January exit in doubt

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen is keen to move on this January

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen will have to remain patient for a loan move as an injury to back up keeper Jason Steele could scupper his planned January exit.

Scherpen made his first team debut for Brighton last Saturday during the 2-1 extra time FA Cup win at West Brom. The 6ft 8in summer arrival from Ajax looked sharp on his first outing and is keen to play more regular first team football.

Scherpen has settled into the No 3 role at Brighton as Rob Sanchez is Graham Potter's preferred option between the sticks and Jason Steele has proved a reliable understudy.

The 21 year-old said he was keen to push through a loan move this January with the intention of returning in the summer to challenge Sanchez for the No 1 jersey.

"There’s nothing to report, he did well in the game against West Brom and that was good for him," said Potter speaking ahead of Friday's clash against Crystal Palace.

"You need the right club to come along and then make the right decision for him and the team.

"Jason Steele has got a slight problem with his back at the moment so we’re not in any rush, but if anything comes up, we will look at it."

It's not the news Scherpen would have wanted to hear. After the match at West Brom he told BBC Sussex, "We are looking for opportunities to go out [on loan] for these six months to play.

"I think that is the best thing for me, to keep playing, get games, as many as possible.

"So I hope we find something, come back in the summer, hopefully with some games in my legs and keep going.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Christian Walton currently remains on loan at League One Ipswich Town.

There is talk of Albion recalling the 26-year-old, especially if Scherpen leaves on loan and Steele's injury proves problematic.

Albion do however remain open to selling Walton this window with Ipswich keen to make his move to Suffolk permanent. Walton is out of contract with Albion this summer.