'Looking for opportunities' - Graham Potter expects another two more Brighton players to exit in January

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has hinted two more players could be on the move this January transfer window.

Defender Haydon Roberts is likely to seek a loan move to continue the next stage of his development.

The talented 19-year-old has been in the Premier League match day squads this campaign and last season enjoyed a successful loan at Rochdale.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter feels a loan move could be the best option for two of his players

Championship clubs Swansea and Cardiff are said to be keen, while League One Sheffield Wednesday also maintain their interest in the England youth international.

Brighton head coach Potter believes a loan for Roberts could now be the ideal option.

"It is difficult for Haydon, he is competing in a really strong area of the pitch for us," said Potter.

"I think he has to be patient, he probably has to keep working, might have to look at a loan situation for him to play some football.

"So it is just unfortunate that he is at the start of his career and he has to probably be patient and wait for his opportunity."

Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen is also looking for a loan move for the remainder of the season. The 6ft 8in stopper arrived from Ajax last summer and made his first team debut in the FA Cup at West Brom recently.

Any potential move has been delayed due to a back injury to No 2 Jason Steele but Scherpen is keen to leave and then return in the summer to challenge Rob Sanchez.

"I am now looking for opportunities to get out and play for this last six months," said the Dutchman who started his career at FC Emmen.

"That is now the best for me to keep playing, get as many games as possible.

"I hope I can find something and hopefully come back in the summer with some games in my legs and keep going."

Potter added: "He did well in the game against West Brom and that was good for him.

"You need the right club to come along and then make the right decision for him and the team.

"Jason Steele has got a slight problem with his back at the moment so we’re not in any rush, but if anything comes up, we will look at it."

Already departed

Jurgen Locadia, 28 left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum and Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Aaron Connolly also departed on loan early in the window as he joined Chris Wilder's Championship club Middlesbrough and defender Leo Ostigard has also gone out on loan. The Norway international was at Stoke but cut his season long deal short with the Championship outfit and immediately went to Andriy Shevchenko's Serie A strugglers Genoa.