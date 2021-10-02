'Magnificent' - Sky Sports pundits heap praise on 'fantastic' Brighton talent

Neal Maupay of Brighton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Albion hitman struck his fourth goal of the campaign to rescue a point for Graham Potter’s men at Selhurst Park, keeping them within touching distance of the top of the Premier League.

That goal meant that the 25-year-old is already halfway to equalling his tally of eight strikes from last season, and former Scotland forward Boyd was quick to hail his recent upturn in form.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, he said: “I like him, I really do.

"I think he plays like a striker, he gets himself into areas. We see a lot of the modern day strikers maybe want to drift, but Maupay gets himself into central areas. He works for the team as well, which is one of the key things for Brighton – the way they play, the way they want to dominate teams.

"I didn’t think Brighton were very good on Monday night, but they managed to go to a tough ground and pick up a point, and a lot of that was down to Maupay.

"Great finish, fantastic finish.”

Former Palace striker Morrison also praised the Brighton man for his contribution on Monday, and was quick to focus in on the quality of his stoppage time finish.

He said: “The finish is magnificent, to be fair.

"That’s the only place he can put it. It’s fantastic.