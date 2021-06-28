Maisie Symonds plans to thrive at Brighton after leaving Chelsea - just like Tariq Lamptey

Maisie Symonds made her first start for Albion in the 6-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Both were talented young players who progressed through the ranks at Chelsea but both had their pathways to the first team blocked.

Lamptey’s progress was hindered by their excellent young right back Reece James and Symonds was vying for a spot in Emma Hayes’ expensively assembled team, who have won the league and cup double for the last two seasons.

It was a bold decision from both to leave their home comforts of Chelsea and move to south coast where prospects of first team football would be greater.

Lamptey, before a hamstring injury curtailed his season, thrived under the guidance of Graham Potter in the Premier League and Symonds plans to do just that with Hope Powell’s Brighton in the WSL.

The 18-year-old signed her first professional contract with Albion earlier this month having initially joined from Chelsea in January and seeing the opportunities given to young players by Hope Powell was all the convincing the midfielder needed.

“Hope is a legend in the women’s game. She’s got a lot of experience working with and developing young players. She’s the perfect coach because she’s always telling me what she wants from me and how I can improve, so I can be at the level.

“I have been in the squad every week since I joined and I got to play in the final game of the season against Huddersfield and I really enjoyed it.

“I can’t wait to contribute to the success and build on the record WSL finish last season. I had been at Chelsea my whole career, but felt a fresh start was important. Chelsea brought in a lot of players and it felt there was a clearer pathway to the first team at Brighton.