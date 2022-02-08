Major injury and Covid-19 boost for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Watford and Manchester United

Brighton's creative midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available for Albion's upcoming Premier League matches against Watford and Manchester United.

Mac Allister missed last Saturday's FA Cup loss at Tottenham having tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Argentina.

It was an unwanted disruption for the 23-year-old who prior to the recent break had been enjoying an extended run in Graham Potter's starting XI.

In that run he netted twice in the 3-2 victory at Everton, as well as putting in the cross that Adam Webster headed home for Albion’s equaliser against Chelsea.

Mac Allister's midfield work-rate and guile was missed during the defeat to Spurs and the Argentine is keen to make an impact at Vicarage Road this weekend.

“I have felt really good the past few matches," he said. "The team has done really well, which is the biggest positive. I had the opportunity to play for the national team in the last couple of weeks, but because of Covid-19 it didn’t work out the way I wanted.

“I have found my goalscoring touch though, it was something I was looking to improve on. When I played in Argentina I would score and assist a lot more. I have scored a few times for Brighton now, it’s nice to get the confidence from that.

“I had a few games where I was on the bench and that’s not what I want, so I knew I had to keep working because I knew I would get my chance and when I did, I wanted to be ready. When that chance came along I thought I took it well.

“The message from the gaffer and my teammates was to keep my head down and work hard. It’s not just the 11 who start, the people on the bench are important too.”

Mac Allister also believes he has improved as a player and adjusted to the physical nature of the Premier League since he arrived at the club from Bocca Juniors in 2020.

“There is a big difference in my game compared to the first year. I wasn’t good enough then, but now I feel really good. Being stronger is one of the most important things that I have changed since I have started playing in the Premier League. In the first year I didn’t have that strength.

“You have to play every three days here and you have to be prepared to play to your very best every time. When I first came here, I thought ‘I’ve played for Boca Juniors, one of the best teams in South America, I am ready’.

“But then I arrived, we had the Covid situation and I didn’t train for two or three months with my teammates. When we returned I realised I wasn’t at the level I needed to be. I had to work.

“It was disappointing for me that I wasn’t at that level but it’s something that has helped me to keep improving and working. I am proud because now I am playing and I feel like I am doing well.”

Full injury update:

Enock Mwepu: Injured his hamstring their FA Cup win at West Brom. The Tottenham game arrived too soon and has an outside chance of being available to face Watford

Leo Trossard: Another struck down with illness ahead of Tottenham but should be able to take part this Saturday.

Jeremy Sarmiento: Injured his hamstring on his PL debut at West Ham last December. Remains on the sidelines and Watford and Man United matches will be too soon

Danny Welbeck: The striker was ill ahead of Tottenham and only fit enough for the bench. Potter will hope to have his striker fully fit against two of his old clubs Watford and Man United

Lewis Dunk: Returned against Tottenham after two months on the sidelines with a knee injury. Looked to come through okay and will be better for the minutes in the tank

Adam Lallana: Returned against Tottenham after tweaking his hamstring against Crystal Palace in January. Was taken off on 45 minutes as a precaution and set to play at Watford.

Yves Bissouma: Returned against Tottenham after AFCON duty and showed no hint of fatigue. A powerhouse display and set to face Watford