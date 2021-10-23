Man City predicted line-up vs Brighton: Pep Guardiola to spring Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling surprise

The Spaniard has no fresh injury concerns after the midweek victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Raheem Sterling will hope to start his second consecutive Premier League match while Cole Palmer, who featured against Burnley and then scored a cracking goal in midweek at Brugge, will be pushing for game time.

John Stones, who was not in the squad in Belgium, is available to make the trip while Ederson and Gabriel Jesus – who both linked up with their team-mates in Brugge after missing last weekend’s win over Burnley following periods of isolation, are also available.

Ferran Torres is the only absentee as the Spain international continues his recovery from a metatarsal injury.

1. Ederson Ederson linked up with his team-mates in Brugge in midweek after missing last weekend's win over Burnley following a period of isolation

2. Kyle Walker Been in sparkling form this season and scored in midweek

3. Rúben Dias The classy Portuguese defender looks set to keep his place in the rearguard

4. Aymeric Laporte The French defender was excellent in midweek at Brugge and dedicated the victory to his 'mum and all the great women fighting cancer.'