Cucurella was making just his fourth appearance for Brighton since joining for £15.4m from Getafe

High-flying Brighton missed the chance to go level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea following an entertaining goalless draw which ended resurgent Arsenal’s winning run.

Albion edged a rain-soaked encounter at the Amex Stadium but managed just two attempts on target as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay each failed to capitalise on decent openings.

But it was the £15.4m summer arrival from Getafe last the caught the eye with an excellent display on the left flank.

"He brings that quality and also got stuck in, I hope he keeps kicking on. He’s been around that Spain squad, the technical things he is good at but it’s the physical side and I think he’s been really good."

Burn was impressed with the display but also disappointed his team couldn't get the three points the performance deseved.

"We got into good positions and on another day could have scored, but a draw is a fair result. It was another good performance so we take a two week break and kick on.

"The way we played out we got into good positions and on another day could have scored.

"It's Arsenal, they have quality in the forward positions and were a threat but I thought we were brilliant.

"As a club we have said we want to be a top 10 club at some point. Everything we did in the build up was good and I thought we controlled it."

The Seagulls sit fifth with 14 points from seven games, with Mikel Arteta’s visitors four places and as many points further back.

Both sides came into the game on the back of morale-boosting results against their fiercest rivals.

Arsenal secured a thumping 3-1 over north London neighbours Tottenham last Sunday, while Albion dug in to scrape a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace the following evening.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League rumours below...

1. Man United plot Dembele swoop Manchester United and Juventus are set to go head to head for the signature of Ousmane Dembele, who is out of contract next summer. (Mundo Deportivo) (Photo by Tibor Illyes - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Tibor Illyes - Pool Photo Sales

2. Van de Beek in demand Everton, AC Milan, and Juventus are all interested in signing Donny van de Beek in January to give him a way out of his current situation at Manchester United. (Fichajes) (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. Leeds linked with Sibley Leeds have been backed to make an offer to sign Derby County star Louie Sibley after the club went into administration recently. (The Athletic) (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

4. Aurier set for Villarreal move Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier is set to sign for Villarreal. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales