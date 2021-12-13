Manchester United Covid-19: Latest update on Premier League postponement talks ahead Brentford and Brighton

Ralph Rangnick's Man United are due to play Brentford and Brighton this week in the Premier League

The Red Devils, who are also due to play Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday, said they had closed down first-team operations at their Carrington training complex for 24 hours following the positive tests, and would not travel to London for the match against the Bees until the outcome of the discussions with the Premier League was known.

Brighton has also announced today that three - possibly four - players from their first team squad have tested positive. Brighton are due to face Wolves at the Amex Stadium tomorrow, before travelling to Old Trafford on Saturday.

A club statement said: “Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first-team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise risk of any further infection.

“Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols.

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday’s fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a Covid infection and player preparation perspective.

“Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion.”

It is understood the positive lateral flow tests were returned by a small group of players and staff on Sunday morning, and that individuals were sent home before that day’s training session began.