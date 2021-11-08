Marc Cucurella has quickly established himself as a firm favourite at Brighton

Marc Cucurella’s blistering start to his Brighton career in nine pictures

Eye-catching Marc Cucurella has settled into Premier League life at Brighton and Hove Albion with ease.

By Derren Howard
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:40 pm

The Spain left-sided player arrived for £15m from Getafe and immediately made an encouraging debut for Albion in their 1-0 victory at Brentford.

His pace, guile and eye-catching style has already made him a firm favourite with the Albion faithful.

He has made 10 appearances for the Seagulls so far and Graham Potter's team have lost just once in the Premier League with Cucurella in the team - and that was to Premier League champions Man City.

Scroll down and click through to see Cucurella at his very best for Brighton - including his fine display against Liverpool's Mo Salah.

1. Marc Cucurella against Newcastle

The Albion left back tussles for possession against Miguel Almiron of Newcastle

2. Marc Cucurella vs Brentford

Cucurella made an encouraging debut in the 1-0 win at Brentford

3. Cucurella vs Salah

Cucurella passed one of the toughest tests in world football by keeping Mo Salah quiet at Anfield

4. Cucurella vs City

The Spaniard suffered his only Premier League loss against Man City

