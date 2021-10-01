Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Seagulls are currently sixth in the table after making an impressive start to their Premier League campaign, and would have gone top had they managed to secure all three points against rivals Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

For their part, the Gunners endured a dreadful start to the season, but have since registered three straight victories to elevate themselves up to 10th.

And Lawrenson believes that they will move level on points with Albion by winning Saturday’s meeting between the two clubs.

Speaking on BBC Sport, he said: “Brighton missed the chance to go top of the table on Monday but the way they snatched a point right at the end of their game against Crystal Palace will still give them a big lift.

“The Seagulls have made a really impressive start to the season, but Arsenal are on a bit of a roll at the moment.

“That run won't last for too long - not a lot has changed about the Gunners, really, because I still think they will go on streaks of good or bad results just like last season - but they will be smiling on Saturday evening anyway.”Lawrenson has opted for a 2-0 Brighton loss.

Albion have endured mixed fortunes against the Gunners in recent times.