Mark Lawrenson gives Brighton score prediction ahead of derby clash against Crystal Palace

Writing his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport, pundit Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on Brighton's big game against the Eagles, and tipped the two sides to play out a 1-1 draw.

Explaining his decision, the veteran broadcaster wrote: “Liverpool took Crystal Palace apart last weekend, but otherwise the Eagles have done OK so far under Patrick Vieira.

“This is Vieira's first M23 derby as a player or a manager, and how his side do will depend on Wilfried Zaha - he gets them up the pitch even if he is not scoring goals himself.

“With four wins from five games, Graham Potter's Brighton side are doing a bit better than OK. Yes, they had to ride their luck a bit to beat Brentford and Leicester too, but they should get at least a point from this one.”

The 64-year-old's opponent for the week, drum and bass DJ Friction, mirrored the 1-1 prediction, and revealed: “I live in Brighton and I have a soft spot for the Seagulls - I have got a season ticket with them as well and my two sons have always been involved in their youth set-up. As far as the game goes, this is going to be spicy, it always is against Palace”