LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27:A Brighton fan holds the shirt of Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion will be hoping to shock Manchester City tomorrow following their impressive start to the Premier League campaign.

The Seagulls currently sit in fourth place in the table and have lost only once this season, while Pep Guardiola’s side are ahead by two points.

Brighton enjoyed a surprise 3-2 victory over Man City last time out - with goals from Leandro Trossard, Adam Webster and Dan Burn - and will be hoping to replicate that performance ahead of Saturday evening’s fixture.

Mark Lawrenson has revealed his prediction in his weekly piece for BBC Sport, tipping Man City for a 2-0 victory on the coast.

The pundit wrote: “Brighton have made an excellent start to the season, but this is their first game against one of the big boys and it is going to be hard for them.

“Manchester City are playing well, and were excellent in their 5-1 Champions League win over Club Bruges in Belgium in midweek. Defensively, they give very little away.”

The ex-Liverpool defender was joined by CBBC stars Elena Cole and Haydn Craven this week, with both also predicting wins for the Premier League giants – 0-3 and 1-3 respectively.