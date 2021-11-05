Brighton's English midfielder Adam Lallana acknowledges the Liverpool fans after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 30, 2021. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion enjoyed an exceptional comeback against Liverpool last weekend in which they took a point from the Reds despite being 2-0 down.

The Seagulls currently sit 8th in the Premier League table but are without a win in their previous five league fixtures and will be hoping to claim all three points against Newcastle United.

The Magpies are yet to reap the rewards of their recent takeover and are currently in the bottom three – yet to pick up their first win of the campaign.

Brighton have dominated the Tyneside club in past meetings and are unbeaten over their past eight ties (W4 D4).

In Mark Lawrenson’s weekly prediction piece for BBC Sport, he has tipped Graham Potter's side to return to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at Turf Moor.

On Brighton, he said: “People are probably used to me being wrong with my predictions, but before Brighton went to Liverpool last week I did an interview where I said that, if the Seagulls go to Anfield and try and take them on it will be asking for a hiding.

“They went there and played three up front, drew 2-2 and should have won. I have been laughing about that one, but it was just more evidence of what a good job Brighton manager Graham Potter is doing.”

The ex-defender was joined by singer and bassist from Brighton indie band FUR, Murray and Tav, this week.

Murray and Tav have both predicted the same scoreline as Lawrenson, with the former admitting the Seagulls have been “good to watch” this season.