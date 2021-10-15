Mark Lawrenson reveals Brighton score prediction ahead of Norwich clash - plus West Ham, Aston Villa & more

Graham Potter's side find themselves in the dizzying heights of sixth place in the table heading into the weekend, and will look to emerge from the international break with another positive result.

The last time Brighton faced Norwich, back in July 2020, a first-half Leandro Trossard saw the Seagulls emerge as 1-0 winners in a tight contest away from home.

Writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport ahead of the game, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson turned his attention to the Seagulls' clash against the Canaries, and tipped a 1-1 draw.

Expanding on his prediction, the 64-year-old wrote: “Norwich finally have a point on the board after their draw at Burnley last time out, which is good news for them. They are still bottom though, and every game looks difficult for them.

“Brighton also drew, against Arsenal, but were a bit unlucky not to win that one.

“The Seagulls have taken seven points from their three away trips so far this season, and I'd be surprised if they left Carrow Road empty handed.”

Meanwhile, the pundit's prediction opponent for the week, actor and Manchester United fan Tom Hughes, tipped a 2-0 win for Brighton.