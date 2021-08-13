Ahead of the big game, pundit Mark Lawrenson has resumed his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport, and offered scoreline tips for all the weekend's action - including the Seagulls' clash against the Clarets.

Turning his attention Brighton's match, Lawro went with a 2-1 away win for Graham Potter's visiting Seagulls. Justifying his prediction, the ex-Liverpool star wrote: “Burnley's lack of activity in the transfer market is starting to worry me.

“Again, they have not done very much this simmer and only spent money on getting Nathan Collins from Stoke. I don't know what is happening behind the scenes but Clarets boss Sean Dyche can't keep pulling rabbits out of hats to keep them up.

Mark Lawrenson reveals Brighton scoreline and transfer predictions ahead of opening weekend

“I am going with Brighton to win this. They don't really need to replace Ben White at the back but I think they will bring in a striker before the end of the window.”

Meanwhile, Lawro's opponent for the week, singer-songwriter Louisa Roach aka She Drew the Gun, went for a goalless bore draw, and contended: “This won't be too exciting, sorry.”