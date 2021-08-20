Both sides head into the game full of confidence after winning their respective opening fixtures last weekend, and it's shaping up to be a fascinating encounter between two sides determined to play attractive football.

In his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on all the weekend's Premier League games, and tipped his former club to pick up a 2-1 win over the Hornets.

Expanding on his prediction, Lawro wrote: “Both these sides were winners on the opening weekend but it is Brighton who I think will build on that here.

Mark Lawrenson reveals intriguing score prediction ahead of Brighton's clash against Watford

“Watford surprised me against Villa but I don't see them getting too many points on the road.

“This might be one of the games the Hornets see as winnable, though, so it could turn out to be a little bit more open than people expect.”

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old's prediction opponent fan for the week, The Wombats drummer and Everton fan Dan Haggis, opted for a 1-1 draw.

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in February last year, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Amex, with a late own-goal from Watford man Adrian Mariappa cancelling out his teammate Abdoulaye Doucoure's first-half strike to ensure the two sides shared the points.