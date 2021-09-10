Mark Lawrenson reveals intriguing scoreline prediction ahead of Brighton's trip to Brentford

The Seagulls head into the post-international break fixture off the back of a 2-0 loss to Everton, but their previous three wins on the trot in all competitions will still see them in confident mood when they take on Thomas Frank's Bees.

Writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on Brighton's clash against Brentford, and tipped a 1-1 scoreline.

Expanding on his choice, the 64-year-old wrote: “It's so far, so good for Brentford who are still unbeaten after three league games.

“Brighton should probably expect a noisy atmosphere like the one we saw when the Bees beat Arsenal in the first game of the season because the home fans will be enjoying themselves.

“The Seagulls made a bright start themselves by winning their first two games but they found it hard going against Everton last time out, and I think the points will be shared here.”

Meanwhile, Lawro's prediction opponent for the week, The Vaccines frontman Justin Young, backed the hosts to secure a 1-0 win, and said: “Brentford are a classic newly promoted team with puppy dog enthusiasm - the sheen of just being in the Premier League has not worn off. I live in west London, so I'm going to back the Bees here.”