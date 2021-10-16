Michael Owen makes bold Brighton prediction against Norwich and states worrying statistic for Daniel Farke

Graham Potter's Brighton will take on Norwich at Carrow Road

Albion have made a fine start to the season and are sixth in the table on 14 points from seven Premier League matches.

Norwich have struggled on their return to the top flight and are rock bottom with just one point and are the division's lowest scorers with just two.

"Brighton played well against Arsenal and were a little unlucky not to claim all three points," wrote Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog.

"They’ve made a fantastic start to the season, and it shows no sign of slowing down. They’ve got a tough run of fixtures after this, so Graham Potter will be targeting the win here.

"Norwich got their first point of the season away to Burnley, but they desperately needed more. They’re still the league’s lowest scorers with just two, and they show no real signs of changing that.

"Norwich will give this everything, but I don’t think they’ll have enough to beat Brighton. I fancy them to nick a goal, but I fancy Brighton to narrowly edge this 2-1."

Team news

Brighton trio Yves Bissouma, Enock Mwepu and Adam Webster are all in contention to return to action having resumed training.

Midfielders Bissouma and Mwepu have not featured since Albion’s win over Leicester on September 19 due to knee and groin problems respectively, while defender Webster suffered a hamstring issue at Brentford the previous weekend.

Forward Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle) are facing long spells on the sidelines after requiring surgery, having each been forced off in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on September 27.

Norwich expect to have defensive midfielder Mathias Normann available for the Premier League match against Brighton at Carrow Road.

Normann did not join up with Norway during the international break to continue treatment for a minor abdominal issue, while Kosovo forward Milot Rashica (knee) should also feature.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell (Achilles) is available again along with Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta after recovering from a pre-season coronavirus infection, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continues his own rehabilitation and defender Christoph Zimmermann may need ankle surgery.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Kabak, Williams, Normann, Cantwell, Gilmour, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Giannoulis, Omobamidele, Rupp, Lees-Melou, McLean, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Idah, Placheta.