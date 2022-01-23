Michael Owen predicts problems at Leicester and makes bold Marc Cucurella Brighton claim

Michael Owen predictions a lough clash for Brighton at the King Power Stadium

The Foxes suffered a late 3-2 loss to Spurs last time out, having been winning 2-1 with just minutes to go.

Leicester also remain depleted with Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira are injured while Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Nampalys Mendy are on international duty.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is however available after coming off against Tottenham with a calf issue and Daniel Amartey is back after Ghana’s early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

"There’s no getting around it," wrote Owen is his Bet Victor predictions blog."That defeat to Spurs was a tough one to take for Leicester.

"To lead so late in the game and not even get a point, the morale can’t be good in the dressing room. Brendan Rodgers will have to lift his side here.

"Brighton on the other hand will enter this full of confidence. That was a brilliant draw against Chelsea, and they could even have won the game.

"I want to single out Marc Cucurella, he’s been a brilliant signing for Brighton. They have two fantastic wing-backs in him and Tariq Lamptey.

"Two very even teams here. This looks like a draw to me, 1-1."

With Brighton boss Graham Potter having tested positive for coronavirus, assistant Billy Reid will take charge at the King Power Stadium in his absence.

Reid hopes to have captain Lewis Dunk back in contention. The centre-half has been out since the beginning of December with a knee injury but he could be added to the squad if he comes through training on Saturday.

Shane Duffy (ankle) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) remain unavailable, while Yves Bissouma is still at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Ward, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Justin, Soyuncu, Thomas, Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Perez, Lookman, Soumare, Nelson, McAteer, Daley-Campbell, Daka.