Mikel Arteta says draw against Brighton is a 'point gained' for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

In a match between two in-form sides at the Amex, Graham Potter's Albion dominated possession and created the most chances, taking 21 shots.

The hosts will consider themselves unlucky not to come away with all three points but they did have to rely on their resolute defence on more than one occasion in the second-half.

In his post-match press conference, Arteta said was asked if it was a point gained, or two points dropped.

He said: "It's a point gained.

"We never had control of the game. They made it really tough for us."

Arteta said he was frustrated that his side couldn't create many chances, adding that they 'didn't show enough quality'.

"It was difficult to break their press and get into the final third," he said.

"We could have made better decisions with the ball when there were bigger spaces for attack.

"Brighton had the quality with that press and look dangerous in the spaces.”

Arteta was pleased with the performance of former Albion man Ben White, as he helped his new club to keep a clean sheet on his return to the Amex.

The Spaniard said White and Brazil defender Gabriel have struggled with the language barrier but are starting to form a solid partnership.

He added: "They didn’t have much time in pre-season together but there was a good connection. Good chemistry.

"They complement each other really well.