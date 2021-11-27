'More like their old selves' - Mark Lawrenson makes worrying prediction for Brighton against Leeds

Brighton welcome lowly Leeds United to the Amex Stadium

Leeds are struggling for results of late and arrive just two points above the relegation places and on the back of a 2-1 loss at Tottenham.

But performances have been encouraging and Bielsa's team will be determined to hit back against an Albion side did the double over them last season.

Graham Potter's Brighton are also in a bit of a rut of late. They started the season superbly but are now winless in their last seven and last Saturday were 2-0 by Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Lawrenson feels Albion's lack of cutting edge and the improving form shown by Leeds could see the Whites claim the points.

"It's been a while since Brighton have won - seven league games to be precise," wrote Lawrenson for his BBC predictions piece. "The Seagulls didn't seem to create a lot of chances when they were beating teams, but the difference is that they were taking the ones they did get.

"Leeds have been struggling a bit too but looked a bit more like their old selves, in the first half anyway, against Tottenham last week. If they carry on improving then they should take the points here."

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Team News

Brighton will have goalkeeper Robert Sanchez available again following suspension.

Sanchez was sent off late on against Newcastle before the international break, so Jason Steele deputised against Aston Villa last weekend.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu could be in contention again following a muscle strain, while forward Aaron Connolly has recovered from a heel problem.

Leeds will be boosted by the return of Raphinha and Rodrigo, who both missed last week’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Raphinha has recovered from illness and Rodrigo is back in contention after a foot injury, while Jamie Shackleton is also available after missing the last two matches.