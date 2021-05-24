Neal Maupay working on anger management issues after FA ban and £25k fine

Neal Maupay was sent off for foul and abusive language after the final whistle at Wolves

Albion’s leading scorer is a fierce competitor but he lost his cool in the aftermath at Molineux and was sent off for foul and abusive language.

He was then hit with an additional ban from the FA and a hefty £25,000 fine. Maupay, 24, was also disciplined by the club earlier this season following a dressing incident after Brighton drew 1-1 against West Brom at the Amex Stadium.

The Frenchman was dropped for the next match at Tottenham. Potter however feels it’s a learning process and insists the club is working to manage his temper in high pressure situations.

“It’s an ongoing process,” said Potter. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t happen overnight is the truth. You have got to make changes, you have got to do some work.

“Sometimes the blood is rushing and you’ve got adrenaline and things happen. That is part of football but is about managing it and keeping it under control.

"In fairness to Neal, he has done that quite well over a period of time.”

"You have got to understand there is a possibility that can happen. But then I think it is about how you manage everything daily.

It’s competition, it’s emotions. Sometimes the blood is rushing and you’ve got adrenaline and things happen.

"That is part of football but it is about managing it and keeping it under control. In fairness to Neal, he has done that quite well over a period of time.

"But, as he said and as we say, that time it wasn’t good and not acceptable and we had to accept the punishment and own up to it and try to improve.

"You sometimes forget they are human beings, they are young guys. I don’t know what you were like when you were 24.

When I was 24, I was a lesser version of what I am now, that’s for sure. You will make mistakes and it is just then how you respond to that.