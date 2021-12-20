New look Brighton XI if the January transfer rumours are true - including star additions from Arsenal, Tottenham and Poland

Had a few wobbles this season but a supremely talented goalkeeper who will only get better with experience

Albion enjoyed a decent start to the season but have flat-lined of late and are winless in their last 12 Premier League matches.

Many of those have been draws but it's clear Albion have struggled for goals and January could well be a time to invest and refresh the the first team squad.

Many Seagulls fans are keen for a striker to arrive and Potter's team have already been linked with numerous front runners from across the Premier League and Europe.

Hugely impressive from the Ireland international this season. Returned from his disappointing loan spell at Celtic and proved the doubters wrong this season. Remains very much a firm favourite with the Amex faithful

An international defender has also been on the radar and so has one of Europe's most highly-rated young midfield talents.

Scroll down and click through to see Albion's starting XI - if the January transfer rumours are true.

The Albion skipper remains the foundation that everything is built on. Performs at consistently high level and the sooner he's back from injury the better

The Wales international is out of favour at Spurs and has been linked with a £10m move to Brighton. Previously worked with Graham Potter at Swansea

A young talent and getting back to his best after a long hamstring injury. A hugely exciting talent who will hope for a strong second half of the season

Brighton's best midfielder has had a few injury issues and will hope to finish the campaign strongly

Poland's most talented young midfielder has been linked with a £10m move to Brighton. The Seagulls are however said to be facing stiff competition from Liverpool and Milan for his services. Certainly an exciting prospect.

Remains Brighton's most creative player and the Belgian international will hope to add to his goal tally of three

The Spaniard has settled in seamlessly on the left and provides energy and guile to the team. Pretty sound defensively but will hope to add goals and assists to his stats in the second half of the season

The Blackburn striker is carving it up in the Championship and the Chile international has been linked with a £20m move to Brighton. Albion are short on attacking options and the former Notts Forest frontrunner could be a decent addition if Albion are prepared to make a move