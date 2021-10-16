Newcastle should appoint Graham Potter over Antonio Conte - says ex-England striker

Graham Potter has impressed this season with Brighton

The two ex-Chelsea bosses has been heavily linked with a move to the north east in recent days as Steve Bruce’s tenure at St. James’ Park in the wake of last week’s Saudi-backed takeover.

But ex-Aston Villa hitman Bent is not convinced that Conte or Lampard are the right men for the job at this stage on Tyneside, and has instead urged the Magpies’ new owners to target Brighton boss Potter or his Leicester counterpart Rodgers.

“You’re hearing about some of the names that are being linked now, top end coaches like Conte and people like that,” the former Premier League striker told the talkSPORT Breakfast.

“Who gets Newcastle to that point? You can’t get him straight away as Newcastle are second bottom in the table.

“I heard the Lampard shout, but I’d probably go for Graham Potter or Brendan Rodgers, I’d put both them two above him.”

Bent also named two players he believes should be made transfer priorities by the Toon Army’s – with Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho and Man United’s Jesse Lingard both on his personal wishlist.

He added: “You look at Coutinho, he’s played at the highest level and is unwanted at Barcelona who are in limbo.