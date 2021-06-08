Next Everton manager: Drastic change in odds as Graham Potter favourite to replace Carlo Ancelotti

Graham Potter has plenty of admirers at Brighton

Potter was forced to bat away persistent questions on his future in his final press conferences of the season as Tottenham looked to replace Jose Mourinho.

The Albion boss insisted his was happy at Brighton and Spurs’ search continued elsewhere as they held talks with their former boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte.

Interest in Potter seemed to cool but now Everton, who are without a manager following Carlo Ancelotti's departure to Real Madrid, seem very keen on the Albion head coach who last season steered Brighton to a fifth consecutive campaign in the Premier League.

While Albion's league position appeared quite lowly, Brighton’s impressive style of play earned Potter numerous admirers, including Man City’s title winning boss Pep Guardiola who claimed Potter is the best English coach around.

Potter perhaps underlined that point in their penultimate match of the season when Brighton came back from 2-0 down to beat Guardiola's champions at the Amex 3-2.

The fact Potter is now 3/1 favourite for the position at Goodison Park will be a concern to to Albion fans who have now seen their head coach heavily linked with two high profile positions in the last few months.

Potter is popular with the players at Brighton who enjoy his attacking style of play. Skipper Lewis Dunk last week credited Potter with helping him to play the best football of his career, with senior players Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck also speaking highly of Potter.

The former Swansea boss is also a manger who likes to give talented youngsters their chance to shine with Robert Sanchez, Ben White, Tariq Lamptey Adam Webster, Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Leo Trossard and Steven Alzate all making significant progress since Potter arrived at the Amex in 2019.

Similar to Tottenham, Everton would represent a step up in terms of size of club, budget and the quality of players at his disposal. But at Brighton Potter enjoys the full support of an excellent chairman in Tony Bloom and also works well with technical director Dan Ashworth and deputy chair Paul Barber.

Should Everton make a significant move, Potter will have plenty to ponder and much will depend on Brighton’s summer plans in the transfer window.