NINE Brighton loan players with realistic hopes of making Graham Potter's first team next season

The loan market is a key part of Albion's transfer strategy and allows talented young players to take the next steps on their career or established pros some much-needed game time.
It also enables players from Albion's academy the chance to gain experience of first team football.
Defender Ben White - now at Arsenal - proved how beneficial loans can be as he progressed his career in the lower leagues at Newport, Peterborough and Leeds before impressing in the Premier League with Albion.
Here's nine players currently out on loan who we think could be pushing for first team starts next season.
1. Michal Karbownik
Did okay for Albion in the Carabao Cup at Cardiff and then immediately sealed a loan deal to Olympiakos. Has ligament problems and is expected to return to fitness shortly. Last featured in the Greek League during Olympiakos' 2-0 win against Asteras T on September 26. Has made five appearances, including an Europa League win against Royal Antwerp.
2. Moises Caicedo
Made a slow start to life on loan at lowly Belgian outfit KFCO Beerschot VA due to international football with Ecuador. Caicedo scored in the Cup in a 4-0 away win and played in their 1-1 draw at Kortrijk. Made six appearances and will get better with regular football
3. Abdallah Sima
The 20-year-old joined Brighton last summer for £7m from Slavia Prague and was immediately loaned to Championship outfit Stoke City. He has made just one Championship start from two appearances for Michael O'Neill's team and has been hindered by an ankle injury. He has also made two substitute appearances in the EFL Cup.
4. Andi Zeqiri
The striker scored for Albion against Cardiff in the Carabao and then sealed a loan to Augsburg of the Bundesliga. He has two goals from eight appearances in the league and remains a player Graham Potter rates very highly. Will hope to add to his three Swiss caps when they take on Italy and then Bulgaria.